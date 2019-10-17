Reno Omokri Gives Condition To Stop Tormenting President Buhari

by Olayemi Oladotun

Reno Omokri, a staunch critic of President Muhammadu Buhari, has given condition for him to stop criticizing the president.

Reno Omokri, President Buhari
The activist pointed out that if the president compensates the people affected by the Onitsha market fire, he will stop opposing the president.

Also Read: Marginalization Of Ndi-Igbo Under Buhari Is Self-inflicted: Reno Omokri

The staunch critic expressed further that he will start supporting the president if he does that.

See his tweet below:

