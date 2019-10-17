Reno Omokri Gives Condition To Stop Tormenting President Buhari

Reno Omokri, a staunch critic of President Muhammadu Buhari, has given condition for him to stop criticizing the president.

The activist pointed out that if the president compensates the people affected by the Onitsha market fire, he will stop opposing the president.

The staunch critic expressed further that he will start supporting the president if he does that.

