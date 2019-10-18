Reno Omokri Helps Victim Of Onitsha Fire Outbreak (Video)

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, has compensated one of the victims of Onitsha fire outbreak.

Recall that the fire outbreak which occurred on Wednesday destroyed property worth billions of naira and some lives.

The social media evangelist appealed to the federal government to compensate the people who suffered from the fire outbreak.

In a bold move, he identified one of the people affected and donated to the person.

See post below:

To God be the glory, I‘ve found him. His name is Uchechukwu Ukaepu. We video called to confirm he is the one. I thank @osita_chidoka, who just made a donation to add to mine. I urge Nigerians to assist him directly at Uchechukwu ukaepu Diamond Bank 0074695758#OnitshaMarketFire pic.twitter.com/emgjlWsO8f — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 17, 2019