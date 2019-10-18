Reno Omokri Helps Victim Of Onitsha Fire Outbreak (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, has compensated one of the victims of Onitsha fire outbreak.

Reno Omokri
Nigerian author, Reno Omokri

Recall that the fire outbreak which occurred on Wednesday destroyed property worth billions of naira and some lives.

Also Read: Reno Omokri Gives Condition To Stop Tormenting President Buhari

The social media evangelist appealed to the federal government to compensate the people who suffered from the fire outbreak.

In a bold move, he identified one of the people affected and donated to the person.

See post below:

Tags from the story
Onitsha market fire, Reno Omokri
0

You may also like

See The Fabio Quagliarella’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic-esque back-heel goal That’s Wowing Everybody This Weekend(Video)

Nigerian girl trafficked to Saudi Arabia fakes madness to escape

Suspected cult members arrested in Cross River State

Nigerians in Diaspora urges INEC to extend voting rights to them

Herdsman

Start By Banning Herdsmen Before Banning Shiites, Omokri Tells Buhari

Linda Ikeji Apologises To Mayowa Ahmed’s Family

Fathia and Saheed Balogun

[Photos] Fathia And Saheed Balogun Feature In New Movie

Court adjourns Evans’ N300m fundamental right enforcement suit till Sept 21

NDLEA : 57 year old woman arrested for drug trafficking

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *