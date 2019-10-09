Rome Was Not Built In A Day: Innoson Motors Replies Tunde Ednut

Nigeria’s foremost vehicle manufacturing company, Innoson has replied celebrity Tunde Ednut for dragging the shape of the vehicle given to BBNaija season 4 winner, Mercy.

Recall that some hours ago, it was reported that the celebrity entertainer mocked the car prize given to Mercy.

Also Read: Nigerians Embarrass Tunde Ednut For Mocking Innosson’s Gift To BBNaija’s Mercy

Reacting to this, the company, via its twitter handle expressed that the company is a work in progress.

See the tweet below: