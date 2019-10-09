Rome Was Not Built In A Day: Innoson Motors Replies Tunde Ednut

Nigeria’s foremost vehicle manufacturing company, Innoson has replied celebrity Tunde Ednut for dragging the shape of the vehicle given to BBNaija season 4 winner, Mercy.
Recall that some hours ago, it was reported that the celebrity entertainer mocked the car prize given to Mercy.
Reacting to this, the company, via its twitter handle expressed that the company is a work in progress.
1.Rome was not built in a day and the biggest room in the world is the room for improvement. Innoson Vehicles will continue to grow steadily, closing the gap little by little, improving on its vehicles and services till it becomes one of the greatest exports from Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/Pe9kmM8Hqp
