Runtown Apologizes To Former Record Label Boss, Dilly

Singer, Runtown has issued a letter of apology to his former record label boss, Okwudili Umenyiora, popularly known as Dilly.

Recall that the both of them fell out last year after the singer left Eric Many Entertainment.

This led to a war of words with both camps issuing threatening statements and even dragging each other to court.

A new post on Twitter by Runtown shows the singer apologizing for all he had said against his former record label boss. According to him, those words were said out of anger.

See his tweet below: