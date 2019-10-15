Salary Increment Won’t Help Nigerian Workers: Senator Makarfi

Senator Ahmed Makarfi, a Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) chieftain, has shared that wages increment won’t help Nigerian workers but good governance.

Speaking at 36th Annual General Meeting of Unity Schools Old Students Association (USOSA) at the Federal Government College, Kaduna, he added that when people talk too much about money, then they would end up with money that is not useful.

The former Governor of Kano state made the statement in reaction to the demand for new minimum wages by the Nigerian Labour Congress.

“I had challenged, even before I became a governor, the Labour leaders I knew that when you people begin to talk of money, money, money, you will end up with money that is not going to be useful.

“Rather, hold government accountable. Demand for good governance, demand for infrastructure, demand for security, demand a lot of things that are expected from government, a living wage will be minimal.

“But if you are always asking for money, somebody gives you N10 and takes away N30 for example, how do you benefit?”