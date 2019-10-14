Saraki Knows Nothing About Kogi Politics: APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that former Senate President, Bukola Saraki no longer has the influence to facilitate reconciliation within the Kogi state PDP and usher the party to victory.

This was made known by the party’s secretary of the media and publicity committee of the Campaign Council in the forthcoming Kogi State governorship election, Dr Tom Ohikere.

Saraki has been named as the chairman of a five-man reconciliation committee charged with the task of reuniting Jonathan and Idris with the PDP chapters in their respective home states by the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus on Friday

Whereas Ohikere in a chat with journalists on Sunday described Saraki’s task as an impossible mission.

He said: “What does Bukola Saraki know of Kogi politics, he never established any warm relationship with our people, even the state chapter of the PDP even when he was Senate President. What did the state chapter of the PDP benefit from him?

“Now all of a sudden they want the PDP in Kogi state to defer to him. A PDP that is desperately struggling to find its bearing amid a surge of defections and altercations.

“They seem lost. We know their defeat in the 2015 election is still reverberating in their affairs. They are short of notable and strong political personalities that can steer the party. If not how would they bring a man fastly dissipating into political obscurity to come and head their reconciliation just a month to election proper.”

Read Also: As A Father, I Am Very Appalled, Saraki Reacts To Sex-For-Marks Lecturer Exposed By BBC

“The PDP in Kogi state as you can see has no bearing oscillating between Atiku Abubakar and Bukola Saraki, two politicians that have been humbled by the 2019 election and are fighting desperately to maintain their self-respect.

“So I don’t think it will bring about any change in the political and electoral balance in Kogi state. Kogi State is APC and will remain so as long as we continue to pursue the general interest of our people. For now, we are keeping to and delivering on our mandate, so there is no vacancy in lugard house”.