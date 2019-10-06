Sarkodie Beats Falz To Emerge ‘Best International Flow’ At BET Hip Hop Awards

by Temitope Alabi
Ghana’s ace rapper, Sarkodie has been crowned as the first winner of BET’s Best International Flow act at this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards.

The rapper beat Nigeria’s Falz, whom he Was nominated alongside.

In his acceptance speech, Sarkodiue dedicated the award to his daughter, Adalyn Owusu Addo (Titi).

“I just want to say thank you to the Almighty God. To family, this one is for my lil girl Titi…. I think Africa has always had it and it is about that time. This year is the Year of Return and I will urge each and every one of you here to take a trip back home.”

The other rappers nominated in this category included Nigerian rapper; Falz the Bad Guy, Ghetts from the United Kingdom, Kalash from France, Female rapper; Little Simz from the UK, South African hip pop prodigy; Nasty C, Tory Lanez of Canada and Ghana’s Sarkodie.

The award show was held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Georgia, United States last night.

