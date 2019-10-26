SARS Arrests Pickpocket Who Has Collected Over N3m From Victims Using Magic Ring



A pickpocket who was recently arrested has narrated how he uses diabolic rings to remove money, no matter the amount or currency, as well as jewelries from their victims without their knowledge.

A 25 -year-old suspected pickpocket, Francis Monday, who was arrested by operatives of the Special 1 Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, made some mindblogging revelations.

According to Monday, he delved into the Pickpocket business with his magic rings since November 2018 and has successfully collected over N3 million naira from victims without their knowledge.

He said, “an Alfa (Islamic cleric) gave them to me. I met him the Alfa at Alaba Rago market, along the mile-two Badagry expressway last November at a joint where we smoke. He was there to smoke Marijuana. while we were discussing, he told me that I looked like a guy man (street boy). He said rather than subject myself to so much suffering, that he could help me get rich by giving me something that will better my life.

“He brought out two rings and booked for an appointment with me at a secluded place. He brought two cocks, alligator pepper and other ingredients. He killed the cocks, poured some of the blood on the rings and mixed part of the blood with other ingredients.”

The pickpocket suspect, according to the Lagos state police public relations officer, DSP Elkana Bala, would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.