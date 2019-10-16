Scammers Are Using My Office To Defraud Nigerians: Boss Mustapha

by Valerie Oke
Boss Mustapha
Boss Mustapha

Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), has raised the alarm that scammers are using his office to defraud Nigerians.

He made this known in a statement via Willie Bassey, director of information in his office.

The SGF revealed that the scammers are asking unsuspecting members of the public to submit their curriculum vitae (CVs) to a non-existing desk in his office for a fee.

“The attention of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has been drawn to unrelenting activities of faceless persons using the social media and other platforms to lure unsuspecting members of the public to submit their curriculum vitae at a fee, to a non-existing desk at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, for Federal Government appointments,” the statement read.

“The Office is similarly aware of inaccurate information being peddled around regarding constituency projects being executed under its supervision.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation neither executes nor supervises constituency projects.

Read Also: True Democracy Can Only Exist Where There’s Press Freedom: Boss Mustapha

“Also, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has become aware of numerous forged introductory letters purportedly issued from his office, seeking diverse favours from individuals and corporate entities for personal gains.”

“The general public is by this notice advised to beware of the clandestine activities of these dubious and fraudulent persons and their cohorts going about to fleece unsuspecting members of the public,” Bassey said.

“Assuredly, the government has evolved measures to track these unpatriotic and faceless persons and will bring to justice anyone found engaging in these unwholesome activities.”

Tags from the story
Boss Mustapha, Willie Bassey
0

You may also like

If Amosun isn't brought to account, then our rule of law is a mockery - Nigerians react

2019: Nigerians react as Ibikunle Amosun declares for senate

Uzodinma Fact Finding Mission To Taraba On Behalf Of PDP, Not Senate, Says Spokesman

I Collected N100m From Anenih But I Didn’t Know It Was From Arms Fund – Falae

El-Rufai: Withdrawal Of Tambuwal’s Security Details Plot By FG To Assassinate Him

Fayose’s Anti-Buhari Campaign, “Self-Preservation” Strategy – Ekiti APC

Appeal Court Nullifies Nyako’s Impeachment But Refuses To Return Him As Adamawa Governor

2015: We’re Ready To Die For Jonathan – Gulak

Let’s Make Nigeria PDP-free As Rivers Is Today Ebola-free – APC National Chairman

APC, CNPP Blast Ekweremadu For Suggesting ‘Doctrine Of Necessity’ To Extend President, Govs Tenure Beyond 2015

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *