Scientists Discover Cure For Cervical Cancer

A new report has it that Australia is set on becoming the first country in the world to eliminate cervical cancer.

Researchers from Griffith University in Queensland are said to have created a “cure” for cervical cancer, a cure created by using gene-editing technology to target cervical cancer tumours in mice using “stealth” nanoparticles.

Lead researcher Professor Nigel McMillan speaking on the new cure sai this is the first cancer cure created by using this technology.

ABC reported that the mice treated had a 100 per cent survival rate, raising hopes for women with cervical cancer.

The gene-editing tool, known as CRISPR-Cas9, is injected into the patient’s bloodstream via nanoparticles. The nanoparticles then go on to search for cancer-causing gene E7 then cuts the gene in half.

Upon the cell repairing the gene with extra DNA, the cell doesn’t recognise the cancerous cells, in turn, generating a healthy cell.

Professor Nigel McMillan speaking on the new discovery said;

“This is like adding a few extra letters into a word so the spell checker doesn’t recognize it anymore. The cancer must have this gene to produce, once edited, the cancer dies. We looked for lots of markers, inflammation and damage, but they were perfectly fine, so this is very exciting.

Professor McMillan said: “There are still many steps to go through before we get to the clinic stage, but I think this really proves that gene editing is going to be proved to be useful.”