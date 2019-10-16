See EpicThrowback Photos Of Kizz Daniel Before Fame

Epic throwback photos of popular singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel before he shot to fame has emerged online.

The Flyboi Inc frontline act was discovered in Ogun State by to G-Worldwide Records before he moved to Lagos.

The singer was once part of a boy band and he had released Duro and Kiss Me in 2007 which were later reproduced in 2010.

These two songs were the reason he was got signed to the record label.

Kizz Daniel sang ‘Shoye’ in 2014 and followed it up with ‘Woju’ which rocked music airwaves and he even had Tiwa Savage and Davido jumping on the remix.

The ‘Pak N Go’ crooner continued to release more hit songs before this relationship with G-Worldwide hit rock bottom and he left the company to create his own record label, Fly Boy Inc. in November 2017.

The singer initially went by the stage name Kiss Daniel prior to changing it in May 2018 after he was embroiled in a lawsuit with the record label who made a move to own the rights to the name and warned the singer to desist from using the name or face legal consequences in a press release.

See more photos below: