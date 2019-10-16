See EpicThrowback Photos Of Kizz Daniel Before Fame

by Amaka

Epic throwback photos of popular singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel before he shot to fame has emerged online.

Kizz Daniel
Popular singer, Kizz Daniel

The Flyboi Inc frontline act was discovered in Ogun State by to G-Worldwide Records before he moved to Lagos.

The singer was once part of a boy band and he had released Duro and Kiss Me in 2007 which were later reproduced in 2010.

These two songs were the reason he was got signed to the record label.

Kizz Daniel sang ‘Shoye’ in 2014 and followed it up with ‘Woju’ which rocked music airwaves and he even had Tiwa Savage and Davido jumping on the remix.

The ‘Pak N Go’ crooner continued to release more hit songs before this relationship with G-Worldwide hit rock bottom and he left the company to create his own record label, Fly Boy Inc. in November 2017.

The singer initially went by the stage name Kiss Daniel prior to changing it in May 2018 after he was embroiled in a lawsuit with the record label who made a move to own the rights to the name and warned the singer to desist from using the name or face legal consequences in a press release.

Read Also: “I Am A Spec And More” – Tacha Sends Message To Fans (Photo)

See more photos below:

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel

 

Tags from the story
G-Worldwide Records, Kizz Daniel
0

You may also like

Chris Brown Was Superior To Davido In ‘Blow My Mind’ Song – Oma Akatugba

Frank Edoho Becomes The Latest Face Of Another TV Show

East Africa’s leading Entertainment Publicist @anyikowoko (Kenya) selected as one of the 100 women honorees for @okayafrica’s 2018 #OKAY100Women list

President Buhari to attend African Union Assembly in Mauritania

Family Friend Makes Shocking Revelations About Tagbo Umeike

Skelewu Official Video Director, Moe Musa Answers His Critics

Nollywood Actress, Susan Peters Celebrates 3 Months Wedding Anniversary

DJ Cuppy

DJ Cuppy Shares Lovely Picture With Yemi Alade

‘When you look at us make sure you see royalty’ – Diddy reacts to H&M racism advert

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *