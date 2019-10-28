See Full List Of Winners At AFRIMMA 2019

AFRICAN MUZIK MAGAZINE AWARDS (AFRIMMA) 2019 took place at The Bomb Factory, Canton Dallas, Texas on Sunday evening.

Some of the big winners of the night were Burna Boy, and Zlatan Ibile.

See the full list of the AFRIMMA awards 2019 winners below:

Best Male East Africa – Ommy Dimpoz – Tanzania

Best Female East Africa – Akothee – Kenya

Best Male Southern Africa – Master KG – South Africa

Best Male Central Africa – Fally Ipupa – Congo

Best African Group – Toofan – Togo

Best Newcomer – Zlatan – Nigeria

Artist of the Year – Burna Boy – Nigeria

Best Rap Act – Phyno – Nigeria

Song of the Year – Killing Dem by Burna Boy/Zlatan

Best African DJ USA – Dj Poison Ivy – Kenya

AFRIMMA Video of the Year – Dumebi by Rema

Best Francophone – Dj Arafat – Ivory Coast

Radio/TV Personality of the Year – Willy Tuva – Kenya