See Full List Of Winners At AFRIMMA 2019

by Olayemi Oladotun

AFRICAN MUZIK MAGAZINE AWARDS (AFRIMMA) 2019 took place at The Bomb Factory, Canton Dallas, Texas on Sunday evening.

AFRIMMA
AFRIMMA

Some of the big winners of the night were Burna Boy, and Zlatan Ibile. 

See the full list of the AFRIMMA awards 2019 winners below:

Also Read: Full nominees list for AFRIMMA 2018 Awards & Music Festival

Best Male East Africa – Ommy Dimpoz – Tanzania

Best Female East Africa – Akothee – Kenya

Best Male Southern Africa – Master KG – South Africa

Best Male Central Africa – Fally Ipupa – Congo

Best African Group – Toofan – Togo

Best Newcomer – Zlatan – Nigeria

Artist of the Year – Burna Boy – Nigeria

Best Rap Act – Phyno – Nigeria

Song of the Year – Killing Dem by Burna Boy/Zlatan

Best African DJ USA – Dj Poison Ivy – Kenya

AFRIMMA Video of the Year – Dumebi by Rema

Best Francophone – Dj Arafat – Ivory Coast

Radio/TV Personality of the Year – Willy Tuva – Kenya

 

Tags from the story
AFRIMMA 2019, Burna Boy, ZLATAN
0

You may also like

Fayose Reacts To Wike’s Emergence As Rivers State Governor

Do you think Alexis Sanchez has clicked for Manchester United?

Man Bashed For Disrespecting Wole Soyinka Finally Reacts, Tells His Part Of The Story

Business man arrested for fraud charge of N1.3 million

Asian Country, Taiwan legalises Gay Marriage

It's extremely painful!!! Davido reacts to judgement Appeal Court judgement that favoured APC's Oyetola

#OsunDecides: we will not accept manipulation of results – PDP

Policewoman pours hot Eguwsi soup on her househelp ( Find out her reasons )

Man Whose Skull Was Impaled By Iron Rod, Miraculously Survives

Youth Corper Shot Dead By Police, Labelled An Armed Robber (Graphic Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *