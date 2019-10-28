See Full List Of Winners At AFRIMMA 2019

AFRICAN MUZIK MAGAZINE AWARDS (AFRIMMA) 2019 took place at The Bomb Factory, Canton Dallas, Texas on Sunday evening.
Some of the big winners of the night were Burna Boy, and Zlatan Ibile.
See the full list of the AFRIMMA awards 2019 winners below:
Best Male East Africa – Ommy Dimpoz – Tanzania
Best Female East Africa – Akothee – Kenya
Best Male Southern Africa – Master KG – South Africa
Best Male Central Africa – Fally Ipupa – Congo
Best African Group – Toofan – Togo
Best Newcomer – Zlatan – Nigeria
Artist of the Year – Burna Boy – Nigeria
Best Rap Act – Phyno – Nigeria
Song of the Year – Killing Dem by Burna Boy/Zlatan
Best African DJ USA – Dj Poison Ivy – Kenya
AFRIMMA Video of the Year – Dumebi by Rema
Best Francophone – Dj Arafat – Ivory Coast
Radio/TV Personality of the Year – Willy Tuva – Kenya