See How Temi Otedola Surprised Her Man, Mr Eazi

by Temitope Alabi
Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola dances together
Mr eazi and Temi Otedola

Billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola has taken to social media to share how she was able to surprise her successful musician boyfriend Mr Eazi.

Sharing a throwback photo of them, Temi revealed that the photo on their second date which saw the singer making her watch a Youtube video of one of his favourite singers -Andrea Bocelli- for 2 hours.

The fashion stylist also went on to reveal how she was able to surprise him 3 years later.

Read Also: Mr Eazi And Girlfriend, Temi Otedola Engage In Dance Challenge

She wrote:

On our second date ever (17th February 2017) you made me watch youtube videos of Andrea Bocelli singing for like 2 hours lol and said if you could see anyone live in concert it would be him. Well almost 3 years later I managed to surprise you with tickets to his show.

In response, the singer wrote;

Haha I remember I was so sick about to go on tour & I played Andrea non stop!! Lol!! Thank You so much my love! For an unforgettable experience!!! U don finish me!!

Tags from the story
Mr. Eazi, temi otedola
0

You may also like

Inspector General of Police set to face Petition

Accident: Three Motor cycle riders die in Ogun State

I Dance, But I’m Also A Deep Thinker – Senator Adeleke

#LagosBuildingCollapse: Buhari Reacts, Charges Ambode

Labour and Aregbesola Set to Go to War as Osun State Plans to Increase Workers’ Tax

Manchester city clear Aguero fit for Saturday

#EndSAR!! How A SARS Officer Slept With My Girl & Dealt With Me Badly, Lautech Student Shares His SARS Experience

Death toll rises to 84, as Suicide bombers attack Iraq

Senator Ben Bruce

“Congratulation To PDP, Power Is Returning To The People” – Ben Murray Bruce

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *