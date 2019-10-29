See How Temi Otedola Surprised Her Man, Mr Eazi

Billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola has taken to social media to share how she was able to surprise her successful musician boyfriend Mr Eazi.

Sharing a throwback photo of them, Temi revealed that the photo on their second date which saw the singer making her watch a Youtube video of one of his favourite singers -Andrea Bocelli- for 2 hours.

The fashion stylist also went on to reveal how she was able to surprise him 3 years later.

She wrote:

On our second date ever (17th February 2017) you made me watch youtube videos of Andrea Bocelli singing for like 2 hours lol and said if you could see anyone live in concert it would be him. Well almost 3 years later I managed to surprise you with tickets to his show.

In response, the singer wrote;

Haha I remember I was so sick about to go on tour & I played Andrea non stop!! Lol!! Thank You so much my love! For an unforgettable experience!!! U don finish me!!