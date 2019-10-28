See What Davido Said That Made Him Trend On Twitter

Nigerian singer Davido, who recently welcomed his third child Ifeanyi David Adeleke, with his woman Chef Chi, a few days ago has caused a mini stir online with his latest tweet.

The singer had tweeted a prayer text to all his fans and followers and many have since reacted to this new him.

“I declare into your life! Where you ought to be highly placed, you will not be replaced there. Your seat of glory will not be empty. You will sit gloriously to eat the fruit of your labour. Your land will not fail to bear fruits in its season.”

Guys, what do you think about this new Davido?