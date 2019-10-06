See What Happened When Khafi, Gedoni Met Weeks After Unfollowing Each Other (Video)

Big Brother Naija ex-housemates, Khafi and Gedoni got fans talking after they ignored each other when they met up at the last Saturday Night party.

The former housemates, who were an item while in the house, have since unfollowed each other on social media.

Gedoni was also spotted with another lady at a club and in a car soon after he had publicly professed his love for the former British cop.

The former Big Brother Naija housemates met for the first time since the eviction which separated them but they acted like they didn’t exist as they kept to different corners of the room.

Information Nigeria recalls Khafi cried bitterly when Gedoni was evicted from the show and she then put his cap on a teddy bear beside her to remember him.

See the video and reactions below:

#Bbnaijaparty #Bbnaija #Khaffi

Lord the wisdom and strength u gave Khafi that she ignored gedoni like shit. Kindly dash me small to get over this Lanre boy o 😢😢 pic.twitter.com/4X8l78umqH — Damola #Bbnaija (@DamolaBBNaija) October 5, 2019

So Khafi And gedodo are really done. After all the talk talk🤣🤣🤣🤣 #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/bAuGSXlNWo — moonpolaris (@moonpolaris95) October 5, 2019

#BBNaija Can someone update me why are gedoni and khafi avoiding themselves like a plague? 💁‍♀️😂 pic.twitter.com/JvkEriXobj — CrazeWorld (@Damilola_I_O) October 5, 2019