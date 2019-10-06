See What Happened When Khafi, Gedoni Met Weeks After Unfollowing Each Other (Video)

by Amaka

Big Brother Naija ex-housemates, Khafi and Gedoni got fans talking after they ignored each other when they met up at the last Saturday Night party.

Gedoni and Khafi
Former Big Brother housemates, Gedoni and Khafi

The former housemates, who were an item while in the house, have since unfollowed each other on social media.

Gedoni was also spotted with another lady at a club and in a car soon after he had publicly professed his love for the former British cop.

The former Big Brother Naija housemates met for the first time since the eviction which separated them but they acted like they didn’t exist as they kept to different corners of the room.

Information Nigeria recalls Khafi cried bitterly when Gedoni was evicted from the show and she then put his cap on a teddy bear beside her to remember him.

See the video and reactions below:

Tags from the story
Gedoni, Khafi
