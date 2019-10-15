SeeThrowback Photo Of Cossy Ojiakor Before Her Breast Enlargement

A throwback photo of actress and video vixen Cossy Ojaikor has surfaced online.

The photo shows the actress before she had breast enlargement while acting in the hit TV series, ‘Papa Ajasco.’

Many have since taken to different social media platforms to share their thoughts on the new photo that surfaced online. Now while others are dragging her, a couple of others are on her side.

The actress on her own has continued to tension her fans with her boobs as just days ago she went on social media to preach about Jesus while flashing her boobs.

See photo below;