Senate President Reads Riot Act To Ministers On Passage Of 2020 Budget

President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan has warned ministers and the Heads of Departments and government Agencies of not appearing on time before the National Assembly to defend their budget.

Lawan issued this warning during the unveiling of the Legislative agenda for the House of Representatives on Friday in Abuja.

The Senate president said the National Assembly would not tolerate any delay in the passage of 2020 budget by the end of the year.

Lawan said: “We will work jointly together. Already the House has suspended plenary. The Senate will suspend plenary on Tuesday next week.

“Let me say here that only the window of October is available for the MDAs to defend their budgets. Any minister that decides to travel will not have another opportunity. The National Assembly will do the right thing, work on the budget on and pass it.

“We will not allow anyone to frustrate our desire to pass the budget this year.

“It is our desire to ensure that Nigerians get better infrastructure and social services.”