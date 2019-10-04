Senator Mojisoluwa Akinfenwa, Former AD National Chairman, Is Dead

by Temitope Alabi
Senator Akinfenwa
Senator Akinfenwa

A new report has confirmed the demise of Senator Mojisoluwa Akinfenwa, the former lawmaker representing Osun East in the Senate, is dead.

Senator Akinfenwa reportedly passed away in Ibadan, Oyo State on Thursday.

Read Also: Buzzing Today: Nigerian Senator dies of heart attack

President Buhari has sent his heartfelt condolences to the Akinfenwa family on the demise of their patriarch who was also a former national chairman of Alliance for Democracy.

The president also commiserated with the people of Osun over the demise of the elder statesman, who represented Osun East constituency in the National Assembly from 1999 to 2003.

Late Akinfenwa was elected into the Senate in 1999.

He at some point served as Commissioner of Education in the old Oyo State under late Chief Bola Ige, between 1979 and 1983.

May his soul rest in peace.

Tags from the story
Osun state, Senator Akinfenwa
0

You may also like

Despite Dangers, Youths, Housewives, Scoop Fuel From NNPC Burst Pipeline In Gusau

Court Orders IGP To Pay 14-yr-old N10m For Unlawful Detention

Yero Decries Attacks In Sanga, Murder of District Head

Buhari’s Introduction Of TSA In Aviation Sector Has Reduced Fraud, Says Union

US Secretary Of State Holds Separate Meetings With Jonathan, Buhari In Lagos

Mad Man Who Killed 2 Pupils in Ogun Confesses (Photos)

FG Inaugurates N5.9bn Water Project In Jonathan’s Hometown, Otuoke

Apo Killings Report For Release On April 8

NYSC members

Stop Lobbying For Relocation – NYSC Warns Corps Members

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *