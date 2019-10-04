Senator Mojisoluwa Akinfenwa, Former AD National Chairman, Is Dead

A new report has confirmed the demise of Senator Mojisoluwa Akinfenwa, the former lawmaker representing Osun East in the Senate, is dead.

Senator Akinfenwa reportedly passed away in Ibadan, Oyo State on Thursday.

President Buhari has sent his heartfelt condolences to the Akinfenwa family on the demise of their patriarch who was also a former national chairman of Alliance for Democracy.

The president also commiserated with the people of Osun over the demise of the elder statesman, who represented Osun East constituency in the National Assembly from 1999 to 2003.

Late Akinfenwa was elected into the Senate in 1999.

He at some point served as Commissioner of Education in the old Oyo State under late Chief Bola Ige, between 1979 and 1983.

May his soul rest in peace.