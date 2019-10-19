Senator Shehu Sani Commends Labour Over Agreement With FG

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has commended the Nigerian Labour Congress over the agreement with FG over the new minimum wage.

Shehu Sani
Senator Shehu Sani

The former lawmaker had drummed support for the labour union to go on strike over the non-implementation of the new minimum wage.

Also Read: Shehu Sani Celebrates As NNPC Discovers Crude Oil In Bauchi

However on Friday, the union and the ministry of labour and employment came to a new conclusion.

Reacting to this, the former lawmaker expressed cautious optimism. See his post below:

Tags from the story
NLC, Shehu Sani
0

You may also like

Pundits blast Arsene Wenger after Bayern Munich trashing

Boko Haram strike again in Adamawa, scores left dead

Osun State Permanent Secretary murdered

Nelly dragged to court over rape in UK

Simi

‘Simi Expresses Sadness Over State Of The Nation

Tobi Bakre definitely needs a bullet proof for all the shots he’s receiving

Sosoliso plane crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi undergoes surgery (Photo)

Sosoliso plane crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi undergoes surgery (Photo)

Bring Back our Girls co-convener calls for the resignation of President Buhari

Amaechi Plotting To Force INEC To Conduct Fresh Governorship Poll In Rivers State – PDP Cry Out

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *