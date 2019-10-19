Senator Shehu Sani Commends Labour Over Agreement With FG

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has commended the Nigerian Labour Congress over the agreement with FG over the new minimum wage.

The former lawmaker had drummed support for the labour union to go on strike over the non-implementation of the new minimum wage.

However on Friday, the union and the ministry of labour and employment came to a new conclusion.

Reacting to this, the former lawmaker expressed cautious optimism. See his post below: