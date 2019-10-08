Sex-For-Admission: Why Parents Send Their Children To School Abroad — Fani-Kayode

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has said that the sexual harassment suffered by students and prospective students in the hands of lecturers and university staffs is the reason some parent send their children to school abroad.

The former minister was reacting to a sex for admission scandal exposed by the BBC Africa Eye — an investigation which was carried out to expose sexual harassment in universities in West Africa.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Fani-Kayode said the lecturer who was caught on tape, sexually harassing an undercover journalist who posed as 17-year-old admission seeker, Boniface Igbeneghu, has a case to answer.

Read Also: Sex-For-Marks: Lady Narrates How A Deputy VC Fondled Her Breast

He tweeted: The “sex for admission” scandal in West African universities which has just been exposed by @BBCWorld and @BBCAfrica is shocking.

Is it any wonder that those that can afford it send their children to university abroad? Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu of UNILAG has a case to answer.