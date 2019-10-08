”Sex For Grades And Jobs Won’t End” – Actress Efia Odo

by Olayemi Oladotun

Ghanian personality, Efia Odo has joined other social media users in reacting to BBC’s documentary which exposed some lecturers who push their students into having a romantic relationship with them in exchange for grades in Ghana and Nigeria.

Efia Odo
Actress, Efia Odo

The Ghanaian actress said that sex given in exchange for grades and jobs, which happen in other parts of the world including America, won’t end even after the exposé.

Also Read: UNILAG Lecturer, Dr. Boniface Allegedly Drinks Rat Poison In Attempt To Commit Suicide

In a rejoinder tweet which served as a response to the backlash she got over her previous tweet, Odo stated that the documentary would only make men that engage in such to become more careful.

See her tweets below:

 

Tags from the story
#SexForGrades, Efia Odo
0

You may also like

Failed Butt Surgery

Nigerians React As Lady Bleeds From Her Butt After Failed Plastic Surgery (Graphic Video)

A Timeline Of The Melaye-Tinubu Saga So Far

Bandits

Kidnapping is the new occupation – Buhari laments

21 students expelled from Akwa Ibom State University

Woman claims her dead child was raised to life by “God of Bishop Oyedepo” (Photos/Video)

Wike,Fayose Are Behind PDP’s Travails-Bode George

The Director Defence Information (DDI),Major-Gen. John Eneche believes Boko haram leader will be captured soon

Aluta Continues!!! Deji Adeyanji says minutes after getting out of prison

Value of Naira falls yet again

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *