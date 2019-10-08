”Sex For Grades And Jobs Won’t End” – Actress Efia Odo

Ghanian personality, Efia Odo has joined other social media users in reacting to BBC’s documentary which exposed some lecturers who push their students into having a romantic relationship with them in exchange for grades in Ghana and Nigeria.

The Ghanaian actress said that sex given in exchange for grades and jobs, which happen in other parts of the world including America, won’t end even after the exposé.

Also Read: UNILAG Lecturer, Dr. Boniface Allegedly Drinks Rat Poison In Attempt To Commit Suicide

In a rejoinder tweet which served as a response to the backlash she got over her previous tweet, Odo stated that the documentary would only make men that engage in such to become more careful.

See her tweets below: