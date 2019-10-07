Sex For Grades: BBC Documentary Exposes UNILAG Lecturer

BBC Africa Eye has started an investigation into the sex for grade scandal rocking many universities in Nigeria.

The media house sent undercover journalists posing as students to the University of Lagos and the University of Ghana.

The investigation reveals female reporters sexually harassed and put under pressure by senior lecturers at the institutions. All of this was caught on a secret camera.

Reporter Kiki Mordi has now revealed what happens behind closed doors at some of the most prestigious universities.

Watch the video below;

For the past year, BBC Africa Eye has been secretly investigating sexual harassment by lecturers at West Africa’s most prestigious universities.