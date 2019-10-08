Sex-For-Grades: I Have Received Threats: BBC Journalist, Kiki Mordi

by Michael
Kiki Mordi
Kiki Mordi

Kiki Mordi, the BBC journalist who went undercover with the aim of exposing university lecturers guilty of sex for grades, is now being threatened by people angry about the piece which went viral a few hours ago.

Kiki, who said she was herself a victim of sexual harassment at the university and didn’t graduate, said on Monday that the project was inspired by her personal story.

In a recent interview with Sahara Reporters, she shares some aftermath of being and championing the project.

She told Sahara Reporters: “I have received subtle threats since this work was completed but I am not bothered because the BBC takes the security of employees seriously.

“Before embarking on this project, the team prayed a lot and also sang because it helped to calm the nerves. But I had to go through the trainings I received over and over again because I wanted to get it right. The bulk of the ritual I performed were reading, research and preparation.

“The biggest goal of this work was to be louder than the aggressor because sexual harassment is very loud. I wanted it to be silenced.”

Tags from the story
Kiki Mordi, Sex For Grades
