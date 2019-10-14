Sex-For-Grades: Nigerian Lecturer Challenges His Students To Expose Him

Following the release of the BBC investigative documentary ”Sex for Grades” which exposed some lecturers in the University of Lagos and the University of Ghana who sexually exploits their female students, a lecturer in the Federal University of Kashere, Gombe State, Aliyu Maigodo, has challenged his students.

According to Maigodo, his students should come out and expose him if he has ever harassed them sexually or taken money from them.

Taking to his Facebook page, Maigodo wrote

CHALLENGE

“I am Aliyu Maigado, a lecturer with the Department of Animal Science, Federal University of Kashere, Gombe State.

Over the years, I taught several courses and interacted with many students, both male and female.

If as my student, I ever extort money from you; demanded for or sexually harassed you, between you and your God, kindly report and expose me. Thank you.”