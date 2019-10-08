Sex-For-Grades: No Proof Our Lecturers Had Sex With Those Student: University Of Ghana

The chairperson of the anti-sexual harassment committee of the University of Ghana (UG), Margaret Amoakohene, Tuesday said that there is no evidence that two lecturers of the school exposed on BBC Africa documentary had sexual intercourse with the victims.

In the ‘Sex for Grades’ documentary released by BBC on Monday, Yaw Gyampo, a professor of political science, and Paul Butakor, a lecturer at the college of education, were caught asking students for sex.

Amoakohene was quoted as saying though she agrees that the lecturers’ behaviour was unacceptable and should be investigated, there is no evidence that they slept with any student.

She said the allegations could only be justified in a case where lecturers were caught having illicit affairs with their students and awarding them marks that they do not deserve or marking them down because they refused their advances, Citi News reports.

Read Also: Sex For Grades: UNIBEN Lecturer Defends Randy Colleagues (Video)

“If you look at the transcript that they added, there is no evidence of sex for grade. I agree that the lecturers misbehaved and so you will discuss these as unacceptable behaviours that should be investigated but there was no indication of sex for grades.

“In one case, it was about the national service placement. Who needs grades at national service? She completed and she was looking for placement.

“In the other case according to the transcript, the lady approached him and said she wanted him to be a mentor. She actually confirmed she wasn’t his student but asked that he mentors her. So where is the grade involved in this?

“You are able to discuss grades and sex when you find a lecturer who is dating his own students, and either unnecessarily giving them grades that they don’t deserve or marking them down because they have refused your advances. But in the two cases that are cited, I don’t see sex for grades.”