Sex For Grades: Some Female Students Want Sexually Transmitted Degrees: UNIBEN Prof

Professor Okwechime Emmanuel of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) has said that there are some female students that want to “obtain Sexually Transmitted Degree (STD)”.

The professor said that’s the reason those students dress semi-nude to class, which results in widespread Sex for Grade in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

This was revealed in a radio interview on Nigeria Info FM 99.3 credited to the named Professor.

The professor was reacting to the trending BBC Africa Eye documentary video which exposed two university lecturers, from the University of Lagos and the University of Ghana.

Professor Emmanuel said, “First and foremost, the ancient hyping of sexual corruption [Sex for Grade] is just want of BC’s (Broadcasters) and people not being serious. Sexual harassment is being seen from one angle.

“Is it not possible that even the lecturers are being [sensually] harassed by the girls by the way they dress?

“Essentially you will see girls who are half nude come to class who want to obtain what we call STD sexually transmitted degree.

“They want to get their degree by sexual intercourse. and when you as a lecturer refuse to oblige them, they go and blackmail you.

“How do you reconcile that a girl comes to your office in a very transparent dress with their breast shooting out almost seeing what is inside.

“At the end, you discover that you trust otherwise to do their bidding.”