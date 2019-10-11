Sex For Grades: Survivors And Their Families Must Speak Up: Buhari

by Valerie Oke
Muhammadu Buhari
President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the ‘sex for grades’ BBC Africa Eye documentary released on Monday.

In a statement by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman on Friday, said Buhari is happy that the video documentary has exposed some lecturers in the University of Lagos.

Read Also: Sex For Grades: Some Female Students Want Sexually Transmitted Degrees: UNIBEN Prof

“The country must do more to address incidents of sexual violence, sexual abuses in our schools, discrimination, human trafficking and cultural practices that violate women’s rights,” he said.

“Survivors and their families must avoid cover-up. They should be encouraged to come forth and report cases of abuses wherever and whenever they occur,” he said.

 

Tags from the story
BBC Africa Eye, Garba Shehu, Muhammadu Buhari, Sex For Grades
0

You may also like

Ibe Kachikwu reveals what he discussed with President Buhari

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 4th March

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 10th July

BBNaija Winner, Miracle Bags Certification As An Instrument Rated Pilot

BBNaija Winner, Miracle Bags Certification As An Instrument Rated Pilot

AY, Peter Okoye, Osita Iheme trapped in attempted Turkish Military Coup

Nigerian Lady reveals how her Kids gave her birthday gifts of shoes & bags bought with the lunch money they saved up

Man recounts his experience with his girlfriend’s real boyfriend

9th National Assembly will do better than the 8th – Gbajabiamila

APC Dare PDP To Show Nigerians Pictures From Their Katsina Rally

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *