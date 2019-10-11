Sex For Grades: Survivors And Their Families Must Speak Up: Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the ‘sex for grades’ BBC Africa Eye documentary released on Monday.

In a statement by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman on Friday, said Buhari is happy that the video documentary has exposed some lecturers in the University of Lagos.

“The country must do more to address incidents of sexual violence, sexual abuses in our schools, discrimination, human trafficking and cultural practices that violate women’s rights,” he said.

“Survivors and their families must avoid cover-up. They should be encouraged to come forth and report cases of abuses wherever and whenever they occur,” he said.