Sex For Grades: There’s Sex-For-Role In Nollywood Too – Yul Edochie

by Michael
Yul Edochie
Nollywood Actor Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor and movie producer Yul Edochie has reacted to the trending ‘Sex For Grades’ undercover investigation by BBC Africa Eye.

In his reaction, the young politician pointed out that there is also sexual harassment in the Nigerian Movie Industry, Nollywood.

READ ALSO – ‘Nigerian Judiciary Diaris God oo’ – Edochie Reacts To Buhari’s Victory At Tribunal

He reacted to the trending #sexformark scandal which involved a Nigerian lecturer at the University of Lagos, Akoka (UNILAG) and a University in Ghana.

The lecturer, Boniface Igbineghu who is also a pastor at a local Foursquare Gospel Church has been alleged to have sexually harassed University girls over the years.

Reacting, Yul Edochie noted people should not only focus on sex for grade because there is ‘sex for role’ in Nollywood and Sex for promotion in offices.

See His Post Here:

Yul Edochie
Yul Edochie’s Tweet
Tags from the story
Sex For Grades, Yul Edochie
0

You may also like

Gunmen release CMD, 3 others in Ebonyi

FRESH MUSIC: Download Lolé by VerMelo ft Farabalé

Read Oprah Winfrey’s speech that blew the world at the Golden Globes award

Leah Sharibu is not dead – FG

Whaaaaaat!!! MI Abaga’s #fvckyouchallenge is too lit

How Obama Broke The News Of Trump’s Victory To His Daughters

North Korea warns US against provocative action

SEE The 5 Issues Nigerian Lawmakers Have With The 2016 Budget

Buratai declares war on Fulani’s herdsmen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *