Sex For Grades: There’s Sex-For-Role In Nollywood Too – Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor and movie producer Yul Edochie has reacted to the trending ‘Sex For Grades’ undercover investigation by BBC Africa Eye.

In his reaction, the young politician pointed out that there is also sexual harassment in the Nigerian Movie Industry, Nollywood.

He reacted to the trending #sexformark scandal which involved a Nigerian lecturer at the University of Lagos, Akoka (UNILAG) and a University in Ghana.

The lecturer, Boniface Igbineghu who is also a pastor at a local Foursquare Gospel Church has been alleged to have sexually harassed University girls over the years.

Reacting, Yul Edochie noted people should not only focus on sex for grade because there is ‘sex for role’ in Nollywood and Sex for promotion in offices.

