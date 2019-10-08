Sex For Grades: UNIBEN Lecturer Defends Randy Colleagues (Video)

Following the BBC undercover series from ‘African Eye’ that targeted Lecturers who sexually abuse University girls in West Africa, a Professor at the University of Benin has come out to defend his fellow lecturers.

In the documentary that was released on Monday, two University professors were exposed on tape where they on several occasions harassed young girls. One lecturer from Nigeria and the other from Ghana.

Following that video, Professor Okwechime Emmanuel in a radio interview has gone on to say that society is looking at the situation from one angle as he defends ‘the good lectures’

