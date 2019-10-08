Sex For Grades: UNIBEN Lecturer Defends Randy Colleagues (Video)

by Michael
BBC Sex For Grades
Footage From BBC’s Africa Eye ‘Sex For Grades’

Following the BBC undercover series from ‘African Eye’ that targeted Lecturers who sexually abuse University girls in West Africa, a Professor at the University of Benin has come out to defend his fellow lecturers.

In the documentary that was released on Monday, two University professors were exposed on tape where they on several occasions harassed young girls. One lecturer from Nigeria and the other from Ghana.

READ ALSO – Nigerians Reacts As BBC Exposes ‘Sex For Grades’ Lecturer In UNILAG

Following that video, Professor Okwechime Emmanuel in a radio interview has gone on to say that society is looking at the situation from one angle as he defends ‘the good lectures’

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
Sex For Grades, UNILAG Prof.
0

You may also like

Police complacency causes six persons death in a motor accident

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today, nigerian newspaper

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today; 12th July

APC blasts PDP over current party crisis

Gameshow Review: The Dating Game Nigeria show

Again! Danfo driver cause accident that claimed 10 lives

Read How a man prevented attack by badoo cult member in his area in Ikorodu

Emir of Kano gives President Buhari full support

Davido's Uncle Senator Adeleke Reacts To Court Nullification Of His Candidacy

Just In: Ademola Adeleke Arrested And Detained

Offa Robbery: Again, Police invites Saraki over Alleged Involvement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *