Sex-For-Grades: UNILAG Lecturer Caught Sexually Harassing Admission Seeker

A University of Lagos lecturer, Boniface Igbeneghu has been exposed after he was filmed sexually harassing a reporter, who posed as a 17-year-old admission seeker.

The documentary by BBC Africa Eye was aimed at lecturers in some West African universities who make sexual demands in exchange for marks in West African universities in Nigerians and Ghana.

A reporter, Kiki Mordi went undercover to the Unilag and according to BBC, she was able to gather several testimonies from students.

The lecturer, Boniface Igbeneghu, who is a former sub-dean of Faculty of Art and head pastor of local Foursquare Gospel Church, invited the reporter to his office for tutorials to enable her gain admission.

When she got there on their first meeting, the lecturer started commenting on her appearance.

“Don’t you know you are a beautiful girl? Do you know I am a pastor and I am in my 50s but if I want a girl of 17 years, all I need is a sweet tongue and put some money,” he said

The documentary published by BBC Yoruba also reveals the lecturer invited the ‘student’ for a second meeting where they held prayer session together.

After the prayer, he simply questioned her about sex:

“what age do you start knowing men. Be assured that your mother will not hear.”he said.

While the reporter was yet to respond, Mr Igbeneghu went on to describe a secret place where lecturers meet to “touch students breast” at the staff club of the university.

“They call the place cold room,” he said.

The lecturer explained that ladies must pay to have good grades an if she truly wants admission in UNILAG , “she must be obedient”.

Igbeneghu was heard saying,

“Do you want me to kiss you? Switch of the light, lock the door and I will kiss you for a minute. That’s what they do in cold room.”

The lecturer went to the bathroom and upon his return, he locked the door, switched off the light and wrapped his arm around the ‘admission seeker’.

“You are too stiff. I can call you to come any day. If you don’t come, you know you are gone,” he threatened the undercover journalist.

The university spokesperson, Taiwo Oloyede, was then contacted by BBC and she claimed the institution has zero-tolerance for sex scandal but she did not respond to the “cold room” allegation.

On Monday, she later contacted but she did not respond to Journalists calls and text messages.

Watch the video below: