Sex-For-Grades: UNN Lecturer, Reverend Chukwuma Says BBC Journalist Seduced UNILAG Lecturer, Pastor Boniface

by Michael
Sex For Grades
#SexForGrades – BBC Africa Eye

A lecturer at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN has commented on the recent BBC sex for grades documentary.

The lecturer, Reverend Joseph Nnaemeka Chukwuma alleged that BBC’s #Sexforgrades documentary, which exposed some randy lecturers in Nigeria and Ghana was doctored.

The UNN lecturer who is also a Pastor told men to be careful as some girls will come to them, seduce and later accuse them of sexual harassment.

He also said a critical evaluation of the documentary showed “the girl went to seduce the lecturer in his office and it was edited.”

See Photos Here:

Sex For Grades
Joseph Nnaemeka’s Facebook Post
Sex For Grades
Joseph Nnaemeka’s Facebook Post
1

1 Comment

  • The is always a day for reckoning and no matter how far evil travels oneday good will catch up with it. The earlier we ask for forgiveness the better because accountability before God is certain if not today, certainly is tomorrow.

    Reply

