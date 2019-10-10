Sex-For-Grades: UNN Lecturer, Reverend Chukwuma Says BBC Journalist Seduced UNILAG Lecturer, Pastor Boniface

A lecturer at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN has commented on the recent BBC sex for grades documentary.

The lecturer, Reverend Joseph Nnaemeka Chukwuma alleged that BBC’s #Sexforgrades documentary, which exposed some randy lecturers in Nigeria and Ghana was doctored.

The UNN lecturer who is also a Pastor told men to be careful as some girls will come to them, seduce and later accuse them of sexual harassment.

He also said a critical evaluation of the documentary showed “the girl went to seduce the lecturer in his office and it was edited.”

See Photos Here: