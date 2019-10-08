Sex-For-Marks: Lady Narrates How A Deputy VC Fondled Her Breast

by Eyitemi
Rape
 

A Twitter user @lolashoneyin has taken to the microblogging platform to share the story of how a deputy Vice-Chancellor, who also doubles as his dad’s friend, fondled her breast.

According to the lady, she had to report the incident to ther dad. The dad, who felt betrayed, exercised violence on the suspect.

Her words:

“A DVC (also my dad’s friend) lunged at my breasts in his office. I froze from shock before flinging off his hand. For months, I felt terrible shame. Played the scene over in my mind to see what I could’ve done to invite such a violation. Nothing. I told my dad and he was furious!

