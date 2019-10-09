Sex Therapist, Jaruma Gifts N500K To BBnaija’s Esther; Invites Nina Ivy To Dubai

by Amaka

It appears all hasn’t been well between sex therapist, Jaruma and controversial Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Tacha since the former accused the latter’s boyfriend of fraud.

Tacha and Jaruma
Information Nigeria recalls Jaruma had shared an audio, claiming the reality star’s management led by her boyfriend, King Ladi embezzled funds accrued for her and Tacha is also yet to show appreciation for the efforts and money given to her.

The controversial businesswoman also stated that when she eventually called Tacha, she acted like did not do anything for her despite spending over 1.8 million.

Taking to Instagram, the new mom took a swipe at Tacha while acknowledging Esther’s appreciation message to her.

The CEO of Jaruma Empire wrote:

“@ts_esther those who appreciate small things will always go far in life & thank u for reaching out again to ask about my babies ❤️
.
Even as JARUMA I still thanked everyone who had my babies in mind from 1 naira to 500k from Bozjewelry & 3 million naira from Mompha as Push Gifts, I thanked every single person & I sincerely appreciate everyone of u ❤️
.
@nina_ivy_ They have done Yoruba Omugwo for me Nina, so ur Igbo Omugwo gats to be lit 🔥
.
@tiannahsplacempire where is ur parachute because Something BIG is coming💰💰💰”

Read Also: BBNaija: Mercy Reacts To Reports That She Won Because Of Her ‘Yansh’ (Video)

See post below:

