Sex With Virgins Leads To Curses – Ghanaian Filmmaker

by Temitope Alabi
Movie producer and entertainment critic, Ola Michael has warned against sleeping with a virgin and dumping her.

In an interview on Okay FM, Ola Michael stated that the ”holy blood’ involved during sex with a virgin is what can lead to the man being cursed should he dump her.

“I Don’t Like Virgins, I Like Those Who Have Been Cleared Already and discharged. This is because if you sleep with a Virgin and you suddenly breaks up with her, and that lady decides to place curses on you, the curse would surely come to pass because of the holy blood involved”.

He added that;

“Why would i go through all this stress, i prefer the already cleared ones to virgins any day,” he added.

