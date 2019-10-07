#SexForGrade: We Can’t Allow This Trend Continue: Atiku

by Verity
Atiku
People’s Democratic Party Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in the last elections has described as ‘unacceptable’, the behaviour of the lecturers caught in the BBC Africa #SexForGrade investigation.

A University of Lagos(UNILAG) senior lecturer, Faculty of Arts, also the head pastor of a Foursquare Gospel Church in Lagos, Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu, was one of the lecturers exposed in the video.

According to Atiku, systemic strategies are required to put a deterrence to such behaviour.

Speaking via his Twitter handle on Monday, Atiku said the Nigerian society can not afford to allow “a trend that is psychologically abusive to young women to thrive.”

He said: I have just read the story on #SexForGrades across public tertiary institutions in many West African countries. This is unacceptable and requires systemic strategies to put a deterrence to such behaviour.

Read Also: Nigerians Reacts As BBC Exposes ‘Sex For Grades’ Lecturer In UNILAG

As a society, we cannot allow a trend that is psychologically abusive to young women to thrive. In fact, that’s a direct opposite of what a sound educational system represents.

