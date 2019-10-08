SexForGrades: Expose Students Seducing You For Marks: Daddy Freeze Tells Lecturers

Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze has called on morally upright lecturers to expose students who seduce them for grades.
This is coming following the BBC sex for grades documentary that showed a University of Lagos lecturer, Dr Boniface demanding sex from an admission seeker.
The controversial character pointed out that the issue of sex for grade should be tackled from two angles and not the student as the victim alone.
The pendulum in this story actually swings both ways…. I can still remember quite vividly, the story of this one girl that ‘collected’ a lecturer from another girl and the other girl was left heartbroken.🙄 – Someone who offers a bribe is as guilty as the person who receives it. ~FRZ