#SexForGrades: Expose Students Seducing You For Marks: Daddy Freeze Tells Lecturers

by Olayemi Oladotun

Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze has called on morally upright lecturers to expose students who seduce them for grades.

Daddy Freeze
Daddy Freeze

This is coming following the BBC sex for grades documentary that showed a University of Lagos lecturer, Dr Boniface demanding sex from an admission seeker.

Also Read: Sex For Grades: There’s Sex-For-Role In Nollywood Too – Yul Edochie

The controversial character pointed out that the issue of sex for grade should be tackled from two angles and not the student as the victim alone.

See his posts below:

Tags from the story
#SexForGrades, Daddy Freeze
0

You may also like

NDLEA arrests man for excreting 66 wraps of Heroine

NSCDC confirms the death of Commandant in Nasarawa State

NIMASA orders owners of abandoned ship to remove them

NANS urge FG to spend looted funds into Education sector

Nigerian couple tie the knot while choosing to display their love for the American flag

“Politicians are playing musical chairs with our country’s destiny” – Banky W Reacts To DSS National Assembly Invasion

Super Falcons Thrash Mali 6-0 In AWC Opener

Breaking News: Federal Government Declares Mondays, Wednesdays as Made-in-Nigeria Dress Day

BREAKING: Borussia Dortmund Sign Hazard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *