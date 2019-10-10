Sexforgrades: UNILAG Sets Up Panel; Encourages More Students To Speak Up

Following allegations of two lecturers of UNILAG being involved in the sex-for-grades case, the management of the University has set up a panel to investigate the scandal.

Recall a few days ago, Boniface Igbeneghu, a senior lecturer, and Samuel Oladipo, a lecturer in the department of economics, were exposed in a BBC documentary on sexual harassment.

Principal assistant registrar of the communication unit of UNILAG, Taiwo Oloyede, revealed that the school has set up a panel headed by Ayodele Atsenuwa, a professor and dean of the faculty of law to further look into the case.

Taiwo also announced that two lecturers have been suspended.