Sexforgrades: UNILAG Sets Up Panel; Encourages More Students To Speak Up

Following allegations of two lecturers of UNILAG being involved in the sex-for-grades case, the management of the University has set up a panel to investigate the scandal.
Recall a few days ago, Boniface Igbeneghu, a senior lecturer, and Samuel Oladipo, a lecturer in the department of economics, were exposed in a BBC documentary on sexual harassment.
Principal assistant registrar of the communication unit of UNILAG, Taiwo Oloyede, revealed that the school has set up a panel headed by Ayodele Atsenuwa, a professor and dean of the faculty of law to further look into the case.
Taiwo also announced that two lecturers have been suspended.