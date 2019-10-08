SexForGrades: UNILAG Shuts Down ‘Cold Room’ Where Lecturers ‘Slaughter’ Female Students



The University of Lagos has shut down the ‘Cold Room’, where lecturers of the institution allegedly harass students sexually.

This was made known by Taiwo Oloyede, the Principal Assistant Registrar (Communication Unit) of the university.

In the undercover video released by BBC Africa Eye, a lecturer of the school, Boniface Igbeneghu, who was one of culprits caught, had mentioned the ‘Cold Room’ to the admission seeker he was trying to harass sexually.

Read Also: Don’t Put Pressure On Me: Randy UNILAG Lecturer Breaks Silence On Sex Saga

According to Igbeneghu, the cold room is the secret place where lecturers meet to “touch students’ breasts” at the staff club of the university.

“The so-called ‘Cold Room’ is a Functions Room that may have been abused because this is a deviation from the purpose for which it was created (meetings, seminars, events, etc),” the university spokesperson told Premium Times.

She also confirmed that Mr Igbeneghu has been suspended and barred from the university’s academic areas while the suspension subsists ”unless invited by a panel constituted by the University to investigate the matter”.