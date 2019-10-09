Sexforgrades: UNILAG Suspends Another Lecturer

Another lecturer at the University of Lagos has been suspended following the release of the viral BBC sex-for-grades documentary

The lecturer, Dr Samuel Oladipo, of the Department of Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences, was indicted in the undercover documentary.

Read Also: We Have Sacked Sex For Grades Lecturer: Babcock University

Oladipo was caught on tape as he tried to pressurized Kiki Mordi into having sex with him. He was filmed asking Kiki to go on dates with him, and even teased her about her breasts and took her to the famous ”Cold room” where other lecturers bring female students for pleasure.

Taiwo Oloyede, the Principal Assistant Registrar, Communication Unit, UNILAG, made Oladipo’s suspension public, saying it was ratified on Tuesday.

This is coming after the University suspended a lecturer, Dr Boniface Igbeneghu, of the Department of European Languages and Integrated Studies, Faculty of Arts, on Monday.

Boniface was also caught on tape sexually harassing the female journalist who had posed as a student in need of admission into the university.