SexForGrades: We Need To Question People When They Mention God: Timi Dakolo

Popular Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, has said that people must now be questioned about the Gid they mean when they say “I give God the glory.”

The singer made this statement via his Instagram post on Wednesday, October 9, in reaction to the BBC Africa Eye SexForFGrades documentary.

Recall that on Monday, a 13-minute documentary published by BBC exposed a university lecturer cum pastor demanding sex from an admission seeker.

Reacting to this, the singer condemned the lecturer’s use of the pulpit to cover his acts.

See his post below: