#SexForGrades: We Need To Question People When They Mention God: Timi Dakolo

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, has said that people must now be questioned about the Gid they mean when they say “I give God the glory.”

Timi Dakolo
Singer, Timi Dakolo

The singer made this statement via his Instagram post on Wednesday, October 9, in reaction to the BBC Africa Eye SexForFGrades documentary.

Also Read: Sex For Grades: Some Female Students Want Sexually Transmitted Degrees: UNIBEN Prof

Recall that on Monday, a 13-minute documentary published by BBC exposed a university lecturer cum pastor demanding sex from an admission seeker.

Reacting to this, the singer condemned the lecturer’s use of the pulpit to cover his acts.

See his post below:

Tags from the story
#SexForGrades, Dr Boniface, Timi Dakolo, UNILAG
0

You may also like

President Buhari set to depart for Paris

You Cant Probe How I Spent Bailout Funds, Fayose Tells Senate

Kenya discovers vaccine for Meningitis

Gbenga Daniel Accuses Kashamu Of Sending Assassins After Him

'Tinubu's Utter Sluured Speech At Pa Fasoranti's Home Was Insensitive - FFK and Reno Omokri

Tinubu Visited Pa Fasoranti To Mock, Add Salt To His Injury, And Play Politics – Fani-Kayode

Kidnapper Evans accuse Nigerian Police of extorting him of N50m and other valuables

“I didn’t create SARS, and I can’t end SARS, stop tagging me” – Police PRO, Dolapo Badmus warns the public.

Man Set To Marry Lady He Met On Twitter 5 Months Ago

Billionaire Businessman, Femi Otedola Announces His Exit From Forte Oil

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *