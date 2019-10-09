Seyi Attends BBNaija Press Conference With Girlfriend, Adeshola (Photo)

Big Brother Naija’s 4th runner up, Seyi Awolowo, attended the reality show’s press conference on Tuesday with his gorgeous girlfriend, Adeshola.

The couple looked good together and they couldn’t keep their hands off each other.

Reports claim Adeshola is a makeup artiste and a fashion designer.

Information Nigeria recalls that she was present at the grand finale of the reality TV show, which had her boyfriend, Seyi screaming in excitement after he spotted her in the midst of the crowd.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu had asked him if he had feelings for controversial ex-housemate, Tacha when he immediately sighted his girlfriend from afar.

See more photo and video below: