Seyi Kisses His Girlfriend In New Loved Up Pictures (Video)

by Amaka

Big Brother Naija 4th runner up, Seyi Awolowo alias Sucre papito has shared a couple of loved up photos of himself and his girlfriend, Adeshola.

Seyi and girlfriend, Adeshola
Seyi and girlfriend, Adeshola

In one of the photos, the couple shared a kiss perhaps in a bid to dispel rumors that the reality star still has feelings for ex-housemate, Tacha.

Adeshola donned a short black gown with a fringe wig while her beau wore a blue suit.

The pair, who have been attending every event together, seemed to have missed each other so much after Seyi spent 99 days in the big brother house.

Information Nigeria recalls Adeshola had stated that Tacha was not her boyfriend’s type during an interview with Beats FM.

However, Seyi had opened up on his intimacy with Tacha during his diary session with Biggie.

The reality star said,

“I don’t like the fact that I’m getting too close to Tacha, I see myself caring for her more than myself.”

Read Also: Davido Panics As He Features Zlatan Ibile, Wurld, Naira Marley, Shizzi In A Track (Photo)

See more photo and video below:

Seyi and girlfriend, Adeshola

Seyi's post

Tags from the story
Adeshola, SEYI AWOLOWO, Tacha
0

You may also like

Timaya’s Baby-mama Gives Birth To A Girl AGAIN!!! [PHOTOS]

Kendrick Lamar scores biggest US album release of year

SEE BTS Photos From YCee’s ‘Omo Alhaji’ Video

The Nigerian Event Awards Hots Up As Monalisa Chinda, DJ Jimmy Jatt, Chika Ike, Elohor Aisien, Tosyn Bucknor And DJ Zeez Among Others, Set To Present.

5 Of The World’s Highest Earning Female Musicians

Desperado: Female fan forcing a kiss on singer Davido

Actor, Tope Adebayo And Wife Lovingly Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary

Marcus Grimmie Pays Touching Tribute To His Sister

The only condition that will make me take Churchill back - Tonto Dikeh

“Mercy Johnson is celebrating Wedding anniversary, you are Busy mocking the father of your only child in public”- Actor Slam Tonto Dike

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *