Seyi Kisses His Girlfriend In New Loved Up Pictures (Video)

Big Brother Naija 4th runner up, Seyi Awolowo alias Sucre papito has shared a couple of loved up photos of himself and his girlfriend, Adeshola.

In one of the photos, the couple shared a kiss perhaps in a bid to dispel rumors that the reality star still has feelings for ex-housemate, Tacha.

Adeshola donned a short black gown with a fringe wig while her beau wore a blue suit.

The pair, who have been attending every event together, seemed to have missed each other so much after Seyi spent 99 days in the big brother house.

Information Nigeria recalls Adeshola had stated that Tacha was not her boyfriend’s type during an interview with Beats FM.

However, Seyi had opened up on his intimacy with Tacha during his diary session with Biggie.

The reality star said,

“I don’t like the fact that I’m getting too close to Tacha, I see myself caring for her more than myself.”

