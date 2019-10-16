Shame As Nigeria’s Debt Hits N25.7trn

by Temitope Alabi
BuharI at UNGA
Buhari at UNGA

A new report from Nigeria’s  Debt Management Office on Tuesday announced that the country’s public debt now stands at N25.7trn.

Reports show that the public debt increased by N3.32trn in one year as at the end of June 2019.

The nation’s public debt as at June 2018 stood at N22.38trn, then increased to N24.39trn in December 2018 and N24.95trn in March 2019.

Read Also: Nigerians Fume As Buhari Seeks Senate Approval For N10b Payment To Kogi Weeks Before Election

Nigeria, according to reports, as at June 30, 2019, owed N20.42trn while the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory debt portfolio stood at N5.28trn.

The country’s debt stock is made up of external debt of N8.32trn ($27.16bn) and N17.38trn borrowed domestically.

Tags from the story
Nigeria's  Debt Management Office
0

You may also like

Jonathan Turning To Dictatorship Due To Absence Of Landmark Achievement – CNPP

Kogi Governor-elect Urges Faleke To Join Him In Taking The State To Greater Heights

Oshiomhole reads riot act to Ministers, comply or be sacked

Femi Aribisala – ‘Agbaje Did Not Lose Lagos Governorship Election; APC Manipulated The Results’

El-Zakzaky

Femi Falana Warns Buhari Over Illegal Detention Of Shiites Leader, El-Zakzaky

Buhari Knocks Ibeto Off Ministerial Nominees List – Report

Edo Youths Accuse INEC Of Underhandedness In The Just Concluded Polls

Abia Punctures INEC’s Claim Of Non-Receipt Of Appeal Notice

Festus Keyamo

Festus Keyamo Reacts to Allegations on Funding Charly Boy’s Diss Song

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *