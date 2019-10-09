“She Has Different Personalities” – Mike Speaks On Relationship With Tacha, Relocating To Lagos (Video)

by Amaka

First runner up of Big Brother Naija season 4 edition, Mike Edwards, who is based in Manchester, United Kingdom, has revealed his plans of relocating to Lagos State.

Mike Edwards
Reality star, Mike Edwards

The former professional athlete turned entrepreneur made this disclosure during an interview with host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Monday.

Mike said he would be relocating to Lagos to explore opportunities for him in the entertainment/movie sector while expanding his Cigar brand rather than going back to be confined to a particular lifestyle.

In his words,

“It’s about maximizing opportunity that is my goal.

“I will be relocating to Lagos state, I don’t want to put myself in a jungle.

“Now it is about working smart, not hard, would be expanding the Aireyys brand.”

When questioned about his relationship with Tacha, Mike said that he had issues with her sometimes because she had different personalities.

“Sometimes I did not know which Tacha I was talking to because she had different personalities.

“One of her personalities I loved was her being nice, innocent and sweet. I expected her to be in the final week,” he said.

Read Also: “I Stay At Quilox Club Till 9AM” – Wizkid Opens Up On His Career, Contract With Banky W (Video)

Watch the video below:

 

Tags from the story
Mike, Tacha
0

You may also like

(Photos) Bonang Matheba Parties With Toke Makinwa, Others In Lagos

What! See how reality star, Joseline stepped out for an event in Atlanta (Photos)

Tiwa Savage Bags Major Endorsement Deal!

Davido Set To Work Hand In Hand With Gov. Of Gombe State

Photos From Funke Akindele’s Star Studded London Birthday Bash‏‎

Comedian, AY’ wife wins Entrepreneur of the year award

Comedian, AY’ wife wins Entrepreneur of the year award

SEE Where This Famous Nigerian Rapper Got Engaged | PHOTOS

Photo: Tuface Hangs Out With Kids From Different Mothers

VIDEO: DMW ft. Davido, Peruzzi, Yonda & Fresh – AJE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *