“She Has Different Personalities” – Mike Speaks On Relationship With Tacha, Relocating To Lagos (Video)

First runner up of Big Brother Naija season 4 edition, Mike Edwards, who is based in Manchester, United Kingdom, has revealed his plans of relocating to Lagos State.

The former professional athlete turned entrepreneur made this disclosure during an interview with host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Monday.

Mike said he would be relocating to Lagos to explore opportunities for him in the entertainment/movie sector while expanding his Cigar brand rather than going back to be confined to a particular lifestyle.

In his words,

“It’s about maximizing opportunity that is my goal.

“I will be relocating to Lagos state, I don’t want to put myself in a jungle.

“Now it is about working smart, not hard, would be expanding the Aireyys brand.”

When questioned about his relationship with Tacha, Mike said that he had issues with her sometimes because she had different personalities.

“Sometimes I did not know which Tacha I was talking to because she had different personalities.

“One of her personalities I loved was her being nice, innocent and sweet. I expected her to be in the final week,” he said.

Watch the video below: