"She Is Arrogant And Full Of Ignorance" – Kemi Olunoyo Reacts To Kiki Mordi's Death Threats

by Michael
Nigerian Journalist Kemi Olunoyo has reacted to a statement by Kiki Mordi who claimed that she has been receiving several death threats following her undercover investigation in ‘sex for grades.’

Following Kiki’s claim that she has received death threats, controversial journalist, Kemi Olunoyo has shared on Twitter some things she considered as ‘unprofessional’ that the BBC didn’t take note of.

According to her, Kiki Mordi’s identity was not supposed to be revealed as it jeopardizes her security.

At some point, she wrote that Kiki Mordi is arrogant and full of ignorance.

