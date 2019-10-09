“She Is Arrogant And Full Of Ignorance” – Kemi Olunoyo Reacts To Kiki Mordi’s Death Threats

Nigerian Journalist Kemi Olunoyo has reacted to a statement by Kiki Mordi who claimed that she has been receiving several death threats following her undercover investigation in ‘sex for grades.’

Following Kiki’s claim that she has received death threats, controversial journalist, Kemi Olunoyo has shared on Twitter some things she considered as ‘unprofessional’ that the BBC didn’t take note of.

According to her, Kiki Mordi’s identity was not supposed to be revealed as it jeopardizes her security.

At some point, she wrote that Kiki Mordi is arrogant and full of ignorance.

THREAD #KIKIMORDI

There are CREDIBLE THREATS on her life that I have confirmed. @MrFixNigeria @CPJAfrica

pls RT. @PoliceNG @TwitterSafety pls take note. The British Broadcasting Corporation and Anas were unable to protect Ahmed Hussein-Suale(Divela) #sexforgrades #BBCAfricaneye pic.twitter.com/y0IdvN2qsH — Dr Kemi Olunloyo Pharm.D (@HNNAfrica) October 8, 2019

She is arrogant and full of ignorance. @kikimordi leave Nigerian soil and don't try to be a hero in the name of investigative Journalism for a BIG media outlet. BBC had an Exodus in 2014. Most Journalists told me they were "gagged". #sexforgrades suspect in Ghana already boasting — Dr Kemi Olunloyo Pharm.D (@HNNAfrica) October 8, 2019