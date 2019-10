Yesterday, Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage caused a stir online after she took to her IG page to share raunchy new photos of herself.

The photos saw the mom of one posing topless and rocking just a brown skirt, as she smothered into the camera.

This, of course, did not go down well with many to include gospel act Warepamor Sammy, who slammed the singer saying she does too much to stay in the limelight.