‘She Tell Me Say Mama, I Wan Marry Early’ – Regina Daniel’s Mom (Video)

Regina Daniels Mom
Nigerian Actress Regina Daniels and Mom, Rita Daniels

Mother to Nigerian Actress, Rita Daniels has finally broken the silence by speaking on her child’s early marriage.

The actress, in a BBC Pidgin interview, spoke on what it meant for her daughter who has always wanted to marry at an early age.

She also hinted that Nigerians need not cast stones at her for supporting her daughter.

 

In her own words: “She tell me say, mama I wan marry early…”

In the interview, she also pointed out that her daughter is also happy and is no longer a child.

Watch The Video Here:

 

