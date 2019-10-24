Shehu Sani Advocates For Restructuring Of Nigeria

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has advocated for the restructuring of the nation over the report that states are not economically viable.

Shehu Sani
Senator Shehu Sani

BudgIT released a report that over 90% of the state governments depend on the federal government allocation for sustenance.

Also Read: Senator Shehu Sani Commends Labour Over Agreement With FG

Reacting to this, the former lawmaker expressed that since the current administration is afraid of revolution, there should be restructuring.

See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
Shehu Sani
0

You may also like

Rivers Rerun “Worst Election” Ever, APC Says, Wants INEC To Cancel Polls

Senate, House Pledge 2016 Budget Passage On March 17

Gov. Aliyu Says PDP May Be In Opposition Tomorrow

EFCC set to investigate INEC officials in 20 states

Jonathan Sets Up Advisory Committee On National Dialogue

Sylva Finally Joins Bayelsa Governorship Race, Submits APC Nomination Form

Poor Performance Of APC Brightening PDP’s Chance Of Return In 2019 – Beni Lar

Nigerians Question Suspect Who Said statement against Saraki was forced

Fani-Kayode thanks God for sparing Rotimi Amaechi’s life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *