Shehu Sani Advocates For Restructuring Of Nigeria

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has advocated for the restructuring of the nation over the report that states are not economically viable.

BudgIT released a report that over 90% of the state governments depend on the federal government allocation for sustenance.

Reacting to this, the former lawmaker expressed that since the current administration is afraid of revolution, there should be restructuring.

See his tweet below: