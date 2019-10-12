Shehu Sani Celebrates As NNPC Discovers Crude Oil In Bauchi

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has gotten a breakthrough in its search for oil in the Northern region of Nigeria as it just discovered crude oil in Bauchi state.

The NNPC drilling crew discovered the crude oil while working at Kolmani River-II in the Gongola basin.

Reacting to this news, former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has congratulated the corporation.

See his tweet below: