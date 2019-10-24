Shehu Sani Mocks Nigeria’s World Bank Ease Of Doing Business Ranking

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has mocked the position of Nigeria on the World Bank ease of doing business ranking.

Shehu Sani
Senator Shehu Sani

In the ranking released today, Nigeria moved up 15 places to 131st country in the world amongst the 190 countries on the ease of doing business list.

Reacting to this, the former lawmaker dared investors to come and invest in the country.

See his tweet below:

